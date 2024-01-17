Top track

Don't Really Think

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Restraining Order

New Cross Inn
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Really Think
Got a code?

Event information

Restraining Order

Hardcore punk on Triple B Records. "Locked In Time" out now!

https://www.instagram.com/restrainingorderhc/

Layback

South London skater hardcore on Quality Control

https://qualitycontrolhq.bandcamp.com/album/sit-down-and-layback

Dyna...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life and Stronger Bookings.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
PREY, Dynamite, Layback and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.