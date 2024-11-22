DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unbroken

The Dome
Fri, 22 Nov 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Unbroken is an American metalcore band from San Diego County, California. They were influential in the Southern California hardcore scene during the mid-to-late 1990s. The band chose the name Unbroken because they wanted to emphasize their dedication to th...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Unbroken

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

