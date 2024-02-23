DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jamie Williams and the Roots Collective exist on an imaginary tightrope stretching between Tom Petty & The Rolling Stones.
Settled into the current super-tight line-up after many years and hundreds of shows the band is now on fire, playing their own style...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.