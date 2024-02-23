DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jamie Williams and The Roots Collective

Hot Box
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jamie Williams and the Roots Collective exist on an imaginary tightrope stretching between Tom Petty & The Rolling Stones.

Settled into the current super-tight line-up after many years and hundreds of shows the band is now on fire, playing their own style...

All ages under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jamie Williams and The Roots Collective

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.