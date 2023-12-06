Top track

Je ne sais où

Vonfelt - Release Party / Showcase

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le mercredi 6 décembre nous avons le plaisir d’accueillir Vonfelt pour une release party à l’occasion de la sortie de son premier EP éponyme.

Batteur de Jacques, mais également instrumentiste auprès d'autres artistes comme Petit Prince, Joko, UTO et d'aut...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Lineup

VONFELT

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

