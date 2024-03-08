DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jozef Van Wissem

Supersonic Records
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jozef Van Wissem revient avec un nouvel album !

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Jozef van Wissem.

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

