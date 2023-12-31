Top track

Beyoncé - CUFF IT

Culture NYE: The Renaissance

Prince of Peckham
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Who's in the mood to F something up in 2024? You are cordially invited to join us as we usher in the new year with the Renaissance of Culture.

Bigger, better, bolder and sexier. We're gonna say bye to 2023 and hello to the New Year in style.

Three floors...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Prince of Peckham
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

