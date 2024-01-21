Top track

Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. London Community Gospel Choir)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sanctified: Hip Hop & R&B Gospel Choir!

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. London Community Gospel Choir)
Got a code?

About

Join us for an unforgettable experience at The Jazz Cafe as a repertoire of soul, hip-hop and era-defining songs are given the full gospel choir treatment with the UK's best outfit, London Community Gospel Choir.

Expect to hear classics from the likes of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

London Community Gospel Choir

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.