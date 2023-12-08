DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vendredi : Max Darmon, Irae, Amaurie, Mesparow

LE THEATRE DE LA PARCHEMINERIE
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

MAX DARMON - pop / chanson (Paris)

IRAE - electronic (Paris)

AMAURIE - pop / electronic

MESPAROW - pop (Tours)

Tout public
Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Max Darmon, Irae, Mesparrow and 1 more

Venue

LE THEATRE DE LA PARCHEMINERIE

23 Rue de la Parcheminerie, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

