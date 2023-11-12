Top track

Austin Manuel (release), Isaac Watters, Sam Valdez

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Austin Manuel celebrates the release of the second single, "Falling Down From Heaven," from his upcoming album with Isaac Watters and Sam Valdez. All full band!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Isaac Watters, Sam Valdez

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

