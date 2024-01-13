DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boxcar Radio live at Eddie's Attic!
Boxcar Radio is a rising force in Atlanta's soaring Americana scene. Built in the Jason Isbell/Son Volt/Wilco mold, Boxcar Radio is kind of a stealth super group of sorts. Seasoned professionals in the local Atlanta mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.