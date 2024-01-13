Top track

Boxcar Radio - Reflecting

Boxcar Radio with special guest Polly Holiday

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Boxcar Radio - Reflecting
About

Boxcar Radio live at Eddie's Attic!

Boxcar Radio is a rising force in Atlanta's soaring Americana scene. Built in the Jason Isbell/Son Volt/Wilco mold, Boxcar Radio is kind of a stealth super group of sorts. Seasoned professionals in the local Atlanta mus...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Boxcar Radio

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

