Lubomyr Melnyk

Passionskirche
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

* bestuhlte Veranstaltung mit freier Platzwahl *

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Passionskirche

Marheinekeplatz 1, 10961 Berlin, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

