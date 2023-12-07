DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hackney Brewery x Compass Box beer + whisky night

Hackney Brewery
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for our Compass Box Whisky and Hackney Brewery tasting on Thursday the 7th of December. Enjoy four delicious whiskies paired with four delicious beers on tap and a belly full of laughs from our hosts!

Presented by Hackney Brewery & Compass Box Whisky.
Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

