Alexandra Stréliski

Église Saint-Eustache
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.33

About

Super! présente

Alexandra Stréliski en concert exceptionnel le 26 février 2024 à l'Église Saint-Eustache.

La musique d’Alexandra Stréliski, c’est plus de 300 millions d’écoutes en continu à travers le monde. INSCAPE c’est 140 000 albums vendus et...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Alexandra Stréliski

Venue

Église Saint-Eustache

2 Impasse Saint-Eustache, 75001 Paris, France

Doors open8:00 pm

