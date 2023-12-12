Top track

Modena City Ramblers - Mia dolce rivoluzionaria

Modena City Ramblers - Altomare Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Tue, 12 Dec, 9:45 pm
GigsRoma
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Modena City Ramblers - Altomare Tour

I Modena City Ramblers annunciano le nuove date del loro Altomare Tour. In questa occasione, Dudu, Franco, Francesco, Leo e Massimo, il ‘comandante’ Gianluca Spirito ai plettri e il nuovo batterista Enrico Torreggiani...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Modena City Ramblers

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

