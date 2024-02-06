DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Penske File

New Cross Inn
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live present

https://thepenskefileband.bandcamp.com/

+ Supports TBA

Tuesday 6th February 2024

New Cross Inn

London

6pm Doors

14+ (Under 16s to be accompanied)

Presented by Be Sharp Promotions

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

