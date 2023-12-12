DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dork, Close Up and the 100 Club bring Dork's Night Out, festive edition, to 100 Oxford Street for a Christmas party featuring three of the best up-and-coming acts:
Panic Shack
Lambrini Girls
The Itch
Santa hats encouraged.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.