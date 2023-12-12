Top track

Dork's Christmas Night Out: Panic Shack + supports

100 Club
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Dork, Close Up and the 100 Club bring Dork's Night Out, festive edition, to 100 Oxford Street for a Christmas party featuring three of the best up-and-coming acts:

Panic Shack

Lambrini Girls

The Itch

Santa hats encouraged.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls, The Itch

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

