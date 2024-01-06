DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le bal de Boule - 1 boum, 1 live, des covers

Blonde Venus
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Samedi 6 janvier, le duo Boule déboule dans Blonde Venus pour le bal spécial fin des vacances. Car oui, pour pallier à ce brutal retour à la réalité, nous avons choisi ici de faire la fête. Et pas n’importe comment car avec ces véritables jukebox humains,...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

