DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, Volores

miniBar
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards are a multi-genre ensemble founded by Johnny Manchild (composition, production, vocals, keyboards), since their inception, the band (affectionately known as “Bastards”) has grown into a musical collective with collabor...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.