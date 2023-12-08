Top track

Soul Steppas

The Hackney Social
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rocco Rodamaal & Alex Finkin - In Da Hood
About

Soul Steppa - Launch Party!

A brand new party landing at The Hackney Social, featuring a refined selection of London’s best underground selectors playing bumping and grooving House, UKG, Soul, Brokenbeat, Disco and everything in between.

Alexander Nut (E...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Hackney Social.

Lineup

Alexander Nut, DJ Perception, Faro

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

