Nü Wavved is a monthly club night dedicated to playing the best New Wave, Synth Pop & Post Punk music that emerged from 1978 to the mid-eighties.
DJ's from 11pm - 3am
Expect to hear:
Blondie / The B52's / Talking Heads / Depeche Mode / DEVO / Gary Numan...
