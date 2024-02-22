Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shelf Lives

Sneaky Pete's
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch
Got a code?

About

Uniting from Toronto and Northampton respectively, but now based in London, Shelf Lives is the brainchild of vocalist Sabrina Di Giulio and guitarist/producer Jonny Hillyard. Previous projects like ‘Yes, offence’ lean heavier on the dancy outbursts of guit...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Shelf Lives

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.