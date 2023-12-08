DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Frikitona Navidad

La Flèche d'Or
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fiesta Frikitona revient ce 8 décembre à la @flechedor20 auprès de vos sapins pour vous gâter de DJ sets et de Drag Shows.

Cette fois-ci le thème sera Navidad !

Un moment de l’année où tu tía Rosita s’achète ses plus beaux vêtements, se fait ses meilleur...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

