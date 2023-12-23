DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heartless Super Club Closing 2023

Terminal 7
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€17.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HRTLSS vient mettre un point final à cette année avec un événement xxl au Terminal 7. Au programme, un live d'un des artistes de l'année 2023 + les dj sets de Endrixx, Akalex, Carla Genus, OG.Drico et Rony. Ça s'annonce incroyable.

Line Up :

Endrixx

Aka...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLINC PROD SAS.

Lineup

1
Dj Endrixx, Akalex, Carla Genus and 1 more

Venue

Terminal 7

Place Des Insurgés De Varsovie, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.