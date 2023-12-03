DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Supremely talented UK artist Special Request blesses the skylit Atrium at Public Records for a Sunday daytime party on 12.3, taking us through an unpredictable journey of cutting-edge sounds, spanning multiple genres and decades. He's joined by Diego André...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.