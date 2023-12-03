Top track

HOME - Special Request RMX

In The Atrium: Special Request + Diego Andrés + Nico Tobón

Public Records
Sun, 3 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Supremely talented UK artist Special Request blesses the skylit Atrium at Public Records for a Sunday daytime party on 12.3, taking us through an unpredictable journey of cutting-edge sounds, spanning multiple genres and decades. He's joined by Diego André...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Special Request

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

