BROOKS NIELSEN "Chinese Fountain 10th Anniversary"

The Glass House
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$54.01

About

Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers) will perform Chinese Fountain from start to finish at the Glass House in Pomona on February 23 & 24. This very special two night event will be in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of this classic album ❤️❤️

This is an All Ages event.
Mask not required
No health documentation needed
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brooks Nielsen

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

