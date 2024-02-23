DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers) will perform Chinese Fountain from start to finish at the Glass House in Pomona on February 23 & 24. This very special two night event will be in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of this classic album ❤️❤️
Chinese Fount...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.