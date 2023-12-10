DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laboratorio sartoriale di upcycling w/Coloriage

Borgo della Mistica
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
Workshop di upcycling sartoriale a cura di Coloriage laboratorio di sartoria sociale a Trastevere.

Durante il laboratorio si potrà imparare a trasformare i capi d'abbigliamento dimenticati con gli scampoli di tessuti delle collezioni Coloriage.

Tutte le età
Presentato da BLA Studio.

Venue

Borgo della Mistica

Viale Marisa Bellisario 300, 00155 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open4:00 pm

