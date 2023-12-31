Top track

John Talabot, Pional - Destiny feat. Pional

NYE Chrome Edition : John Talabot, Rey Colino ...

IBOAT
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€15

John Talabot, Pional - Destiny feat. Pional
About

.Armature toujours mythique, jamais rouillée, l’IBOAT se pimpe d’un resplendissant métal argenté à l’occasion du passage à la nouvelle année. La dernière lune de 2023 brillera d’une blancheur chromatique, bijou rayonnant sur artistes prêts à miner leurs pl...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

John Talabot , Rey Colino

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

