Eric Prydz Presents: HOLO (Saturday)

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
Eric Prydz returns to New York to bring back his one of a kind visual concept HOLO at a new Teksupport warehouse location in Brooklyn through unique and individual musical experiences:

Saturday, Nov 25

Event time: 9PM- 4AM

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Eric Prydz

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293

569 Kent Avenue, Building 293, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

