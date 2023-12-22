DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blvcktmptn + Indian Factory

Gorila
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Blvcktmptn + Deep Yoshua + Black Sensei + Ele-Gangster + Brown + Galile

Todas las edades, menores de 16 acompañados de tutor legal + autorización. DNI obligatorio. Autorización menores: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rBC9sA...

Organizado por Gorila.

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

