Chartreuse - In-Store & Signing

Truck Oxford
Sun, 12 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £11.21

About

We're excited to bring black country, four-piece Chartreuse to Cowley Road for an intimate album launch in-store show! Come and celebrate the launch of 'Morning Rituals' with the band and pick up a signed copy of the album!

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Chartreuse

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

