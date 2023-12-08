Top track

Fade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sansesh & Rishy Malik, Tommy Gold, Karen Nyame KG

Phonox
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fade
Got a code?

About

DJ Sister duo, Sanasesh & Rishy Malik bring the broad spectrum of energetic club sounds to our Brixton home under their Faem E Li collective. The duo has showcased themselves for guest mixes on nationwide radio stations such as BBC 1XTRA, Rinse FM, Balamii...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.

Lineup

1
Sanasesh, Fiyahdred, Tommy Gold and 1 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.