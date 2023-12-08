DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Faem e li w/ Sansesh & Rishy Malik & Special Guests

Phonox
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

DJ Sister duo, Sanasesh & Rishy Malik bring the broad spectrum of energetic club sounds to our Brixton home.

The duo has showcased themselves for guest mixes on nationwide radio stations such as BBC 1XTRA, Rinse FM, Balamii and Reprezent radio. Collaborat...

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Sanasesh

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

