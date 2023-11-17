Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE QUEENS HEAD + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance
Got a code?

About

Pill-punk purveyors The Queens Head take on West LDN's Notting Hill Arts Club this November, don't miss it.

Supports TBC.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

The Queens Head

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.