DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Make It Make Sense

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Elevate your senses at our captivating Scratch Night! Immerse in a sensory wonderland, with ‘art’ that ignites sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. Join us for an unforgettable night of sensation. Don't miss it! #makeitmakesense

This is an 13+ event

Produced by Loop and Link

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.