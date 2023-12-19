Top track

Selug - Le jour se lève

Selug & $enar

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20

Selug et $enar, originaires du sud-ouest de la France, forment un duo de rappeurs/compositeurs qui ont rapidement fait leur place sur la scène underground toulousaine. Leur style mélancolique et introspectif s'inscrit dans la lignée des nouveaux talents ém...

Présenté par Vertigo

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

