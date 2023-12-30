Top track

The Vision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Legacy of Fela Kuti

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vision
Got a code?

About

It is very difficult to put into words the significance and stature of an individual like Fela Kuti, and his contribution to music, politics and culture across the twentieth century.

A pioneer of afrobeat – a genre of which he was at the forefront – Fela Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bukky Leo & Black Egypt

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.