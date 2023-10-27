DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Blazer EP Release Halloween Party

The Bar at Café Kitsuné
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Happy Halloween! Come celebrate spooky szn along with one of the OG Sundae Sauuce artists David Blazer on the release of his new EP "The Never Ending House Party" dropping October 27th. Bring your best costume and enjoy some tunes at The Bar at Cafe Kitsun Read more

Presented by Sundae Sauuce.

Venue

The Bar at Café Kitsuné

104 Bond St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Doors open10:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.