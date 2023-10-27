DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Happy Halloween! Come celebrate spooky szn along with one of the OG Sundae Sauuce artists David Blazer on the release of his new EP "The Never Ending House Party" dropping October 27th. Bring your best costume and enjoy some tunes at The Bar at Cafe Kitsun
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.