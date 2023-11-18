Top track

Boris Brejcha

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes
Sat, 18 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€54.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for the full experience with one of the biggest djs in the world

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Desert Rain Agency.

Lineup

Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul, Boris Brejcha

Venue

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, Lisbon 1050-251, Portugal
Doors open3:00 pm

