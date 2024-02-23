Top track

SLIFT - Altitude Lake

Slift + Supports

CHALK
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SLIFT’s ILION is a towering work of rock music, a steamrolling record that starts at the highest peak and never lets up. If that sounds overwhelming, trust that this Toulouse trio have you in good hands. Their third full-length feels massive and oceanic, m...

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

SLIFT

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

