COBRAH (LIVE) [sold out]

XOYO
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electronic music, pop vocals and punk come together as Cobrah touches down in London.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Percolate Live.

Lineup

COBRAH

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

