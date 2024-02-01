Top track

COBRAH (LIVE)

Heaven
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electronic music, pop vocals and punk come together as Cobrah touches down in London.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

COBRAH

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

