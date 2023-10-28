DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Revel Presents
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND
10/28/23
dark nite of dark beats. house to techno
JPHLIP
HOTFIRE
GURU REZA
21+ ONLY : COSTUMES ENCOURAGED
This is a 21+ event.
