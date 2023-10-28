Top track

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND : JPHLIP : HOTFIRE : GURU REZA

REVEL
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Revel Presents

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

10/28/23

dark nite of dark beats. house to techno

JPHLIP

HOTFIRE

GURU REZA

21+ ONLY : COSTUMES ENCOURAGED

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Revel Lounge + Hundred Palms

Lineup

J Phlip, Hotfire, Guru Reza

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

