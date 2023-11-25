DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belle, Book & Candle: The Dark Side of Yuletide

El Cid
Sat, 25 Nov, 12:00 pm
ArtLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Enjoy an afternoon of witchy shopping, tarot readings, a pop-up photo studio and full bar service.

Just some of the goodies for sale: candles, crystals, spell kits, vintage clothes & accessories, original work by local artists, jewelry, curios, oddities a...

Presented by Belle, Book & Candle.

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

