Francis Mercier + Guests by Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Event information

Born in Haiti, Francis Mercier is a producer and label boss who has brought the distinctive sounds of his home country to the masses. He champions niche iterations of house music by merging Afro and melodic elements with soulful piano loops and vocals. His...

Gray Area

Lineup

Francis Mercier

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

