FAVELA, Todo Domingo : BaileFunk x HipHop X Shatta

Tzar
Sun, 5 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🦋 Favela, Todo Domingo 🦋

🇫🇷 Rejoignez-nous chaque dimanche pour une soirée mémorable à Favela, de minuit à 6h du matin.

Ambiance envoûtante assurée par MC Sean Cortez et les mixes enflammés de CYBER DJ JUNIOR. 33% FUNK, 33% HIP HOP, 33% SHATTA.

Vibr...

Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

Cyber Dj Junior

Venue

Tzar

94 Rue D'amsterdam, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

