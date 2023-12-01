Top track

Solace Call Us

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Josh Trimble and The Juice / Blue Car / Moonglow

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Solace Call Us
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Josh Trimble & The Noise
Blue Car
Printing House
Moonglow

All Ages

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Moonglow, Printing House, Blue Car

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.