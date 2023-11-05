DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maksim Resolute and Rasho at Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

2010 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hey LA crew, time's ticking away! Join us this Sunday at the Art District for a fantastic musical journey featuring Maksim Resolute, KRANE, and RASHO. Grab your tickets now!

'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly get-together crafted for vinyl lovers. It started i...

Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.

Lineup

Maksim ( Resolute ), Rasho, Krane

Venue

2010 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States

2010 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.