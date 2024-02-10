Top track

20 Seconds Falling Man - In The Gloom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Release party 20 Seconds Falling Man

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

20 Seconds Falling Man - In The Gloom
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous immanquable pour les amateurs de musiques Post et Noise Rock à Nantes, nous vous invitons à célébrer la sortie du deuxième album RESILIENCE des 20 Seconds Falling Man. Pour l’occasion le groupe a choisi d’inviter Tickles pour lancer les hostili...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Indécence.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tickles, 20 Seconds Falling Man

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.