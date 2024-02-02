Top track

BRUNO BELISSIMO - POWER TRIO!!!

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bruno Belissimo è un dj, produttore e polistrumentista Italo-Canadese. La sua produzione musicale ha un suono unico influenzato dai classici dell’italo space-disco italiana e dalle colonne sonore dei film horror sci-fi di fine anni ‘70 e inizio anni ‘80, r...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti
Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

