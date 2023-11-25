Top track

Dream Vision



Got a code?

Parable presents: Agents of Time, Fideles, Joplyn

26 Leake Street
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parable are proud to bring two of Afterlife's most iconic Italian duo's, Agents of Time + Fideles, for an intimate showcase of performances at 26 Leake Street.

We are taking over the venue for a full weekend and sparing no expense in delivering a breathta...

Presented by Parable Music.

Lineup

Joplyn, Agents of Time, Fideles

Venue

26 Leake Street

7 Addington Street, Lambeth, London, SE1 7RY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

